Police and FBI agents on Tuesday arrested a Montrose woman on allegations of prostitution and keeping a house of prostitution.
Formal charges are pending against Hua Yang, 57, who was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked on suspicion of the misdemeanor offenses. Her arrest affidavit was not immediately available and court files did not list an attorney for her.
Yang is due again in court on Sept. 26.
Keeping a house of prostitution is a class-2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 120 days in jail and a $750 fine. It is defined as keeping or controlling a property that offers seclusion or shelter for prostitution and knowingly permits the property to be used for that purpose, or allows the property to continued to be used for prostitution after becoming aware that it is being used that way.
Prostitution is defined under Colorado law as exchanging sexual acts for payment from someone other than a spouse.
Because the investigation is not complete, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall declined to provide many details about the allegations themselves, other than that they were “substantial” and had launched an investigation that was months in the making.
“We were made aware of some alleged illegal activity within the business,” he said, not specifying the business. “We formed a team led by Sgt. Larry Witte from our agency, and the FBI. After a months-long investigation, it led to the arrest.”
Hall praised the team for its work.
“This is not something we normally confront in our community and I would also like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation and our continued, excellent partnership with that agency,” he said.
“We take the situation very, very seriously. We’re looking forward to working with the District Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this case. We received substantial information that there was illegal activity going on that led to the investigation,” Hall also said.
“These are delicate investigations. They take a lot of time. They take a lot of effort and planning. Our officers and the FBI did an excellent job.”
Hall urged anyone with information about these sorts of crimes to contact authorities via dispatch at 970-249-9110, or to leave an anonymous tip with Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; phone app P3Tips, or website P3Tips.com.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
