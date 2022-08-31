Purchase Access

Police and FBI agents on Tuesday arrested a Montrose woman on allegations of prostitution and keeping a house of prostitution.

Formal charges are pending against Hua Yang, 57, who was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked on suspicion of the misdemeanor offenses. Her arrest affidavit was not immediately available and court files did not list an attorney for her.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

