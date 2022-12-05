Nearly nine months after a bipartisan group of U.S. House members sent a letter questioning the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into cryptocurrencies, including the failed FTX exchange, the lawmakers are maintaining their position that the agency’s approach to regulating crypto is deeply flawed.

In public comments since FTX’s collapse last month, the congressmen, led by Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer, have largely called FTX’s demise a singular issue that deserves scrutiny.



