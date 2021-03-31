John and Kelly Gibson purchased Colorado Yurts in January 2020, right before the pandemic hit in March.
With COVID on breathing on top of the Gibson’s new company, they quickly had to find a way to survive as a business.
Colorado Yurts is known for their alternative lifestyle living spaces and camping equipment.
The company went from selling yurts, tipis and tents to personal safety equipment such face shields, safety buttons and safety curtains.
“We were able to quickly provide to our customers.” CEO John Gibson said.
The company’s first customers in the pandemic for face shields were the Montrose police department and the Montrose County Sheriff’s department.
“It’s so great to be in a position to be able to produce these for the community at such a reasonable cost.” Gibson said.
After a while, Colorado Yurts was able to return to their “normal” running of business.
The company’s involvement in the community increased once the city reached out for their help with restaurants and their outdoor seating arrangements.
The city originally requested help with custom structures for the city, but Gibson wasn’t initially confident that the company had the capacity to help while also running the business.
“We thought about it for a day or so, then went back and pitched the idea of tipi-ing the town.” Gibson said.
The store happened to have several used tipis in stock that the company preferred to deploy for public use rather than reselling.
“We decided to deploy them as free rentals for the restaurants to use if they had space to put one up.” Gibson explained.
While the city contracted someone to put up decks around the city restaurants, Colorado Yurts were compensated from the CARES Act funds to put up the tipis. The company decided to give the tipis to all eligible restaurants during the winter months at no charge.
Colorado Yurts is still in discussions with the city to determine how long the tipis will stay up as well as the next steps, but they anticipate removing them in May.
Restaurants with the Colorado Yurts tipis include Jimmers, Stormking, Rio Bravo, Lighthouse, and Phelanies.
Gibson said the company also worked with Phelanies and Camp Robber to create custom structures.
As a new company, Gibson aims to be “heavily ingrained in the community” and to have a destination workplace for his employees.
“We want to be able to support the community in a way that it needs and wants support.” Gibson said.
Gibson spent most of his career on the front range and lived in Parker, Colorado, a town that experienced significant growth. He draws his mission and values for Colorado Yurts from his previous career and life experiences.
“Our goal is not to change the town, but to participate in what the town decides it wants to be.” Gibson said.
Moving to Montrose proved to be perfect timing for the Gibsons.
Between learning the small town culture and watching the community change and adapt, Gibson said he’s excited to be in Montrose.
“Watching the community struggle with the legacy of the ranching communities and now the outdoors and the retirement communities that are starting to compete for resources and space, there’s this buzz around all the opportunities popping up.” Gibson said.
“It’s neat to be a part of and we live in a beautiful place. I spent 50 years on the front range, so living here on the western slope is a dream.”
Although the company adapted its product line to serve the community and to stay in business, Gibson also had to find a way to celebrate the holidays with his employees while maintaining COVID safety regulations.
“Businesses would typically have a holiday party, but because of COVID we had to cancel ours,” Gibson said.
Under normal circumstances, the Gibsons usually take their employees to dinner, but this year he approached the holidays differently.
Gibson purchased $50 of Montrose bucks for every employee.
“We wanted to make an effort to keep that money in town, but we still wanted to bring value to our employees during the holiday season,” Gibson said.
