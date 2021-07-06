When most people think of where they can go to get care for their mouth, they often think of a dentist.
While regularly seeing a dental hygienist is highly recommended by health professionals, some people may find themselves in need of a little more help.
Kay Magruder recently opened up Montrose Myo, an Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy clinic aimed to diagnose and treat muscular disorders of the mouth and face. Magruder holds a certificate of Dental Hygiene and was a practicing dental hygienist for over 30 years before finding a new purpose: oral therapy.
Orofacial Myofunctional therapy (OMT) treats disorders directly related to breathing, chewing, swallowing and speaking一generally anything that requires use of the mouth muscles. As an Orofacial Myologist, Magruder also treats negative oral habits, like thumb sucking and nail biting, with the goal of eliminating them through physical therapy exercises that target the face, neck and mouth’s soft tissues.
Magruder isn’t new to Montrose, having worked as a dental hygienist for 15 years before discovering her interest in myofunctional therapy about eight years ago.
She began taking courses last year and all through COVID-19 and opened her practice in December 2020. But opening during a pandemic presented a challenge for the newly minted therapist. Many of Magruder’s clients come through referrals from other health professionals, such as ENTs, pediatricians, speech language pathologists, dentists, orthodontists and chiropractors.
For Magruder, one of the biggest challenges is educating people about OMT as an option.
“We’re a treatment program based on exercises that we work through with the individual to basically re-educate the muscles of the mouth, or what we call an orofacial complex,” said Magruder of the program.
“If there’s a dysfunction in any of those muscles, we work to correct those. The program is spread out over a time period.”
Magruder recommends around 25 weeks of therapy for a patient, but said that ultimately the time frame depended on the patient and their willingness to cooperate and attend sessions regularly.
Most sessions are weekly and last around half an hour, with the exception of the initial evaluation, which may last over an hour.
Magruder conducts her therapy in three phases: Breathing and tongue spot training, muscle patterns and finally, integration into daily life.
In phase one, Magruder begins training her clients to breathe properly as well as how to correctly position their tongue within their mouth.
“There is such a thing as a proper oral tongue posture, which is the tip of the tongue right behind the front teeth, and the back sits fully in our palate,” said Magruder. “That promotes the nasal breathing, which is extremely important for numerous reasons.”
According to the OMT professional, nasal breathing filters the air people breathe, also creating nitric oxide, which strengthens the heartbeat. Breathing through the nose instead of the mouth can open up the nasal passageways for healthier breathing.
Magruder explained that the arch of the teeth “perfectly surrounds the palate,” allowing the tongue to act like a “scaffold.”
If the tongue isn’t able to rest properly in the scaffold as people grow and develop, teeth eventually start falling inward and crowding the front teeth, forcing them to breathe through their mouth.
Myofunctional therapy also aims to treat disorders such as sleep apnea, upper airway restrictions and orofacial muscular and structural issues that could affect basic oral functions as well as cause other health concerns. Symptoms of orofacial myofunctional disorders can include misaligned teeth, tongue thrusting and grinding, facial pain, speech problems, mouth breathing, difficulty breastfeeding and even stomach problems.
Magruder said her exercises have helped her clients find proper facial posture.
“It’s great to catch this dysfunction when they’re [clients] young,” Magruder added. “I probably wouldn’t train anyone under five years old just because it’s difficult for them to grasp what you’re talking about.”
Magruder treats clients as young as five all the way up to seniors. While she does not yet offer insurance, she hopes that will change in the future as “more and more awareness of myofunctional therapy and its importance is brought out.”
The OMT specialist suggests that her clients take the bill she gives them to their insurance to see if they could be eligible for any reimbursement.
“There are definitely diagnosis codes that are useful, but I personally don't deal with insurance at all. It's basically paying upfront,” said Magruder.
Montrose Myo can be found on 22 North Uncompahgre Street.
