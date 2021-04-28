Summer is now in sight and people are ready to grab their gear and get on the water.
While safety guidelines strongly recommend never going out alone for an outdoor activity, sometimes people a day by themselves to enjoy the great outdoors.
If going out alone, it’s important to be aware of all safety precautions and be prepared for anything that could happen.
According to the CDC, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning every year and is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death for people of all ages. With this in mind, taking precautions is a great way to ensure you can maximize safety while out on the water.
Know your area
Going out on the Ridgway Reservoir is different than going white water rafting on the Gunnison Gorge. The reservoir provides a safer option for those adventuring solo, said Montrose Kayak and Surf Manager Hollis Brake.
Only 15 miles from Ouray, Ridgway’s “Switzerland of America” is a popular destination with campgrounds, a reservoir, picnic and playground areas, trails, diverse wildlife, and an area for swimming.
The reservoir is one of the safer options and a rafter or kayaker can get away with a lighter set up. Make sure to take water, sunscreen, a life jacket, and a patch kit.
The Gunnison Gorge presents a bigger challenge when it comes to venturing out alone.
“I don’t recommend going by yourself,” said Brake.
“But if you go, you’ll want to take a helmet and have knowledge of the area beforehand.”
Kayak and Surf offers guidebooks and maps of the local water areas for water sports safety.
Going down the Gorge, there’s specific rapids that are more dangerous than others, said Brake.
The Gunnison Gorge is located between Delta and Grand Junction, and is considered an “easy” whitewater for Class II and up.
The body of water is 26 miles and considered a good paddle for beginners.
Several major highways run nearby, but the stretch still offers a remote feel. Dominguez Canyon is located halfway through the run if you want to stop to explore the 30 foot waterfall near the canyon.
The lower Gunnison river winds through parts of the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area and offers a peaceful float from Delta to Grand Junction.
People can canoe, kayak and raft float trips in this portion of the river.
Take basic preparations
- When going out for any water sport, no matter the difficulty level, it’s important to take all the necessary safety precautions.
- Preparing for the sun with sunscreen and a long-sleeved shirt if it gets windy will protect yourself and your skin.
- Check the weather forecast several times to ensure you are dressed properly for the weather and the elements.
- Always carry a life jacket and patch kit for your boat.
- Be prepared to wear the right footwear so you aren’t slipping while walking along the water.
- Stay close to your car when first exploring an area.
- Tell someone where you are going. If something happens to you, they need to know where to find you or send help.
- Keep a leash and/or personal floating device (PFD) on hand if you decide to leave your boat. If the wind picks up, it could carry your boat away from you and leave you stranded. “I always keep a leash tied to my ankle if I’m leaving my boat to swim,” said Brake. “You never know if something will happen that will prevent you from getting back to your boat.” While you can get away with less gear in a kayak, it’s important to make sure your boat stays near you.
- Maintain and store your gear properly to ensure they continue working safely for you on your next venture.
Montrose Kayak and Surf offers resources, lessons and classes at http://www.montrose-kayak.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.