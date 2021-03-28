Deidra Manary loves a good story.
From the moment Manary retired from her career as a pilot, she knew she had to continue serving.
Before living in Montrose, she worked as an insurance agent, where she had the opportunity to work with numerous older couples.
“I just really enjoyed the stories and history they had to share.” Manary said.
Manary moved to Montrose with her husband in 1998, and knew immediately she had found her home.
Manary began meeting interesting elders in the community through her volunteer work at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, where she trained on how to support the elderly and their families in the process of facing serious illness or grief.
“I helped one older gentleman through hospice.” Manary said.
“That was when I realized that was exactly what I was supposed to be doing. It felt right. I finally found my niche, and I’m not sure everyone has the chance to find their niche in life.”
Manary’s time at HopeWest has touched many lives throughout Montrose, the care she puts into each visit above and beyond the expected.
In many cases with elderly patients, their families have already heard their stories again and again, so they are often hesitant to share anything more with new visitors. However, Manary would insist on it.
From the histories of old pilots in WWII to their travels, the storytellers only convey humility.
“When you’re with a hospice patient, more than talking, you need to listen. That’s key. They have so much to tell you, whether it’s how they feel or something about their lives.”
At this stage, the patients have usually accepted where they are in life, and appreciate any conversation and attention given. For them, the company is everything.
“You do get attached.” Manary explained.
“You can’t do this kind of work without caring. At the same time, when they pass, you see it from the other side. It’s not that you don’t hurtーbecause you do, it’s more that they’re at peace.”
Because Manary’s bedside manner and customer service is so personal and effective, HopeWest will usually call her if they are having trouble with a ‘difficult’ patient.
Manary said she’s been assigned some challenging patients, but they are often the most memorable because of the friendships eventually formed.
“You go in hoping it works.” Manary explained. “I try to learn as much as possible about the person so they feel more comfortable talking to me.”
The biggest piece of advice Manary has to offer is placing yourself in the shoes of someone who has just lost a friend, spouse, or child.
Many people are nervous to talk to someone in the grief process, but this is the most important time to sit down with them and give them your undivided attention.
Whether it’s simply a hug or sitting in silence, someone’s presence can be enough to bring a grieving loved one some comfort.
“I don’t know if all countries are like this, but it seems like the United States has a stigma against death.” said Manary.
“We’re all going to be there. I wish more people could feel more comfortable with someone who has just lost someone, or with someone who is dying.”
For many, it’s widely considered to be an honor to be present at a baby’s birth.
From Manary’s point of view, it’s also an extreme honor to be with someone when they take their last breath.
COVID has had a large impact on volunteers like Manary.
“It’s something that I really miss right now because I can’t go into the nursing homes. I’ve had to stay out of them since February.” Manary said.
Hospice volunteers get attached to their patients quickly, an almost necessary quality in a volunteer in order to provide an empathetic touch.
“In memory care, there are many cases where they are similar to children.” Manary explained.
“They don’t know who you are, they don’t know if you’re family. They may think you’re a friend if you smile and are kind.”
