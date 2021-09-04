Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald, right and Rev. Catharine Gates, left, congratulate newly ordained Rev. Kim Briarwood, center, at her recent ordination ceremony. (Submitted photo/Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald, Spiritual Awareness Center)
Kim Briarwood of Cedaredge was ordained as a minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center and the Spiritual Awareness Global Communities in a ceremony held on August 29 at Lions Park Community Building in Montrose.
The ceremony featured a keynote address by Rev. Catharine Gates and an address by the candidate on what she will bring to her spiritual community.
“Ordination of a new minister is not just a ceremony for the candidate, but it is also a time for a spiritual community to reflect more deeply on its foundational beliefs and core values,” stated the Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald, Senior Minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center, who led the Ordination service.
“A candidate must successfully complete three years of intensive education and training and have a personal call to be a minister,” she added.
“Kim Briarwood successfully completed the ministerial program of the Spiritual Development Institute, the affiliated school of the Spiritual Awareness Center, and answered her call to ministry.”
The Council of the Spiritual Awareness Center also took part in the ceremony with the reading of the Core Values by President Sharon Gaza, welcome by Vice-President Kathy Riggle, and the presentation of the Certificate of Graduation and the Certificate of Ordination by the other Council Members: Sharon Pilcher, Secretary; Rev. Geary Morgan and Darren Baker.
After the pledge, the candidate was helped into her minister’s robe and stole and was then anointed by Rev. Catharine Gates. Members of the Council, the congregation, and the friends in attendance came forward to consecrate the new minister with the laying-on-of-hands and prayers.
The Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald gave the ordination prayer and pronouncement sealing the candidate into ministerial service.
Rev. Briarwood will follow her ministerial calling through her counseling practice and serving as Counseling Consultant to the Spiritual Awareness Center.
