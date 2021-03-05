After win No. 13, Montrose head coach Ryan Voehringer repeated this old adage to his players: one game at a time.
The players, in postgame interviews, reiterated that message, though well aware they were a win away from a perfect regular season, and a victory against Durango Friday would seal the feat.
So on a night Luke Hutto scored 20 points and Montrose honored seniors Jordan Jennings and Aiden Samuelson, the Indians came away with that perfect 14-0 regular season, defeating the Demons 61-30.
The victory means Montrose is the first team in 4A to reach 14 wins this season (Steamboat Springs, who was 13-0 as of Friday, can make it two teams on Saturday), and (if Steamboat loses) the only team to go undefeated in the classification.
“It says a lot,” coach Ryan Voehringer said of the undefeated stretch. “We’ve come a long way though all the quarantine stuff and COVID protocols, kind of like every team in the state has done, but I thought we bonded together great as a team. We have good team chemistry.”
That chemistry was on display in the fourth quarter of Friday’s contest. The Indians went on a 17-0 run through the first six minutes to seal their conference leading eighth win.
The Demons fought back and kept the score within 12 heading into the fourth, but didn’t convert a field goal in the period until there were 30 seconds left in the game.
Montrose’s starters combined for 44 points, as Hutto’s 20 combined with Ashden Oberg’s 11 points and Trey Reese’s 10. Jennings added a three-point make.
“We have a great group of guys,” Jennings said postgame. “We’re excited. One thing is we can’t take it for granted. We gotta keep going. Show up for practice on Monday and work just as hard as we have been.”
Voehringer gave the players 24 hours to enjoy the win against Durango, a victory where the Indians played well throughout. Hutto and Reese combined for 19 points in the first-half as Montrose went into the half with a 28-17 lead.
Defensively, the Indians held Durango standout Anthony Flint to 3 points in the second-half. Flint finished with 7 points (he came into the game averaging 15.3 points), and Walter Stauffer, Durango’s second leading scorer, had 8 points, and didn’t score in the latter half.
“We knew they were going to come out hot,” Jennings said on Durango. “... We knew they were going to fight. The fourth quarter coach said we need to keep up the energy and keep executing… we let the game come to us.”
Montrose took care of the ball (6 turnovers, their third straight under 10) and secured 25 rebounds. Hutto, whose performance Friday helped his chances in securing a second straight nod as Southwestern League Player of the Year, was his usual self, utilizing spin moves and a soft touch around the basket to finish 8-of-11 from the floor. Hutto added four rebounds and three blocks.
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Voehringer had a clear message for his players postgame.
“We’re 0-0,” Voehringer said of the mindset moving forward. “Seedings don’t mean anything, rankings don’t mean anything, records don’t mean anything. It’s bring your A-game or it’s one-and-done. It’s that simple.”
The win pushed Montrose from No. 4 to No. 3 in the RPI standings. In the CHSAA seeding index, Montrose sits at the No. 3 spot, though data was not final as of Friday.
The 4A playoff bracket is expected to be released over the weekend once Saturday games are finalized and all sources in the seeding index are completed.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
