There was no way of predicting how prep athletes would respond to the mask requirement issued by the Colorado High School Activities Association in January 2021. Due to effects from the pandemic, players would have to wear masks while playing indoors, a concept players and coaches were unfamiliar with.
Many players were more than happy to oblige, eager to play a season after the spring season (2020) was canceled entirely and the winter season was postponed.
Once players adjusted, it all came together. Especially for Montrose High School boys basketball. The program soared last winter and won 18 straight games and reached the 4A state title game.
The community placed their full support behind the program during the run. Dozens tuned in to the away broadcast during Montrose’s 4A semifinal against Longmont. Capacity restrictions were limited during regular season home games, but Montrose was well represented during the team’s home playoff games.
It was the kind of run a community remembers. The title appearance was the program’s first since 1971. And they did it despite the pandemic, mostly quiet gyms and a switch in scheduling for both practice and games.
“What they accomplished this season was remarkable and they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Montrose boys basketball coach Ryan Voehringer said of his players’ effort despite the title loss to Mead.
Other Montrose programs had years to remember. Football this past fall won 12 straight games and reached the 4A semifinal. They lost to Erie, but the way they won their 12 games was nothing short of dominant.
Montrose volleyball in the spring posted an 8-8 record despite having no seniors. They followed that this fall with a strong 18-7 campaign, nearly reaching the state tournament.
Notable individual performances include Raul Martinez, for Montrose wrestling, who almost won a 4A state title. He finished second in the 195-pound division.
Lara Edeker, for Montrose girls lacrosse, had a seven-goal game against Fruita in the spring. No Wildcat was stopping her that day.
Isaac Renfrow advanced to the finals at state in the 300 meter hurdles in June. He placed fourth, running a personal-best 40.43, which helped him earn a bronze medal.
It’s hard to forget Cora and Andie Blowers’ runs on the tennis court last spring. Both had winning records and qualified for state. They were later named all-conference selections.
In Olathe, the girls basketball program had a standout season last winter. They reached the Sweet 16 and finished the season 10-6, the program’s first season above .500 since 2016-2017.
The volleyball program had plenty of success, too, posting a 9-7 record in the spring while in the middle of a state tournament chase, the first time in six years they had such a season. They went 14-10 this fall.
Despite the challenges in the early part of 2021, players and coaches pushed past the adversity and found success in their respective sports. Winter sports, like boys (9-0) and girls basketball (6-3) at MHS, closed out 2021 well above .500 to cap off the year.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press