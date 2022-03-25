A look at a new event, the return of the AJGA and changes for golf season

A three-day golf tournament involving all three Montrose golf courses and the return of American Junior Golf Association competition are two of the forthcoming highlights for the 2022 local golf season.
A new, major event this year is the BCB Charity Classic. All three local golf courses — The Links at Cobble Creek, the Black Canyon Golf Course and The Bridges — will host 18 holes of two-lady teams. It’ll be June 3, 4 and 5 and will feature three different competitive formats each day and will both net and gross scoring.
The BCB represents the first letter of each course’s name and proceeds will benefit the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.
The American Junior Golf Association will return to Montrose Aug. 1 — 4 at The Bridges. Last year, the AJGA tournament made its debut here, featuring 78 players, young men and women, over three-days, a 54-hole competition. The players came from throughout the U.S. and three foreign countries.
The AJGA is based in Atlanta and manages some 200 tournaments annually for golfers ages 12 to 19. Golfers and their families typically arrive early to acclimate themselves to the course, the community and the elevation. Top Division I and Division II NCAA golfers will compete. Last year, four MHS golfers qualified for the field.
Black Canyon Golf Course:
• The city’s course has a number of improvements for 2022. The driving range has extended its netting for additional safety. The pond on holes five and sixth is being expanded. The creek that delivers water and a bit of a hazard for golfers will be extended to the corner of Hillside and Sunnyside streets. The golf course has purchased a new aerator which will benefit greens keeping and maintenance.
PGA pro Tom Young is beginning his 10th year at BCGC. He’s been involved in the summer youth golf programs in Montrose and with the MHS golf teams. On April 6, BCGC will hosts a high school girls golf tournament with players from the Western Slope. Black Canyon opened in 1959 and the back nine was added in 1986. Don DeShepper in the course superintendent.
The Links at Cobble Creek:
• The Links at Cobble Creek will host the Class 4A girls regional golf tournament May 23. On April 5, the Cobble Creek Invitational will feature high school teams from throughout the Western Slope. Kala Rusk, a former state champion 4A medalist, UNC teammate, is Cobble’s PGA professional and is beginning her second year at this position. Rusk is also assisting the MHS girls’ team with instruction. She notes how the Montrose Junior Golf Alliance (golf instruction-course play) will be moved to Mondays. Signups will be in May. Typically, more than 100 boys and girls play on all three courses. Paul Heide is Cobble’s course superintendent.
The Bridges:
• In addition to being a part of the three-day BCB Charity Classic and hosting the AJGA Junior Open at The Bridges, the course will return to its annual summer concert series which had been interrupted by the pandemic. Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform June 17. Tickets go on sale April 1. The Bridges Open will be May 21 and 22 and will feature flighted two-man teams. “We’re excited for the start of the season. There has been a lot of real estate activity here,” said Eric Feely, PGA professional and general manager of the Bridges. Brian Franco returns as the PGA professional; Chris Carter is the course superintendent.
Local courses recognized
Colorado Avid Golfer magazine annually publishes its “Best Of” edition, featuring golf courses throughout Colorado. Several area golf courses made the list.
• Redlands Mesa Golf Club of Grand Junction was selected as the Best Western Slope golf course. Devil’s Thumb of Delta was voted number two. The staff of CAG selected The Bridges of Montrose as the best Western Slope course. Staff also selected Redlands Mesa, Telluride Ski and Golf, and Tiara Rado Golf Course of Grand Junction in its top courses list.
• Devil’s Thumb in Delta also received recognition in the “Best Overall Value” category and the “Most Underrated Course” vote as well. Its 13th hole was recognized as one of the top three golf holes in Colorado.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.