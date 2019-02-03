Margaret Blair has become synonymous with Olathe High School due, in part, to her more-than-50 years of work at the school.
Whether it was during her years as a library media paraprofessional, as the school’s cheerleading coach or with her current duties as a gatekeeper for various athletic events, she’s been one recognizable Pirate fan.
“I really enjoy getting to be here and seeing all of the sports,” said Blair, who also graduated from OHS. “My son was in sports. My husband loved it. We were into sports.”
More specifically it’s Olathe sports Blair enjoys the most. That could be seen in her clothing when she was honored for her 53 years of dedication during a ceremony between the boys and girls basketball games on Jan. 15. She wore an Olathe Pirate jacket vest and a long-sleeve T-shirt, both sporting the school’s dark blue color. She was given a plaque, presents and hugs from players, staff and coaches alike.
“It was amazing. I never would have dreamed that anything like that would ever happen,” Blair said of the night. “I just love being with kids and in the school system.”
Finding someone today like Blair is “a rarity,”, Brown said. He added the ceremony was a way to honor someone who has been important for the school.
“Sometimes we forget to recognize people and Margaret is one of those ladies that would have been a travesty to not have recognized her,” Brown said.
“I’ve always been active with the town,” Blair said. “I try to keep our sports and our kids continuing to be great.”
During her time at Olathe High School, she’s witnessed:
• 99 team league champions
• 15 final four appearances
• Five team state championships
• 115 first-team all-state athletes
“She’s such a solid lady. She’s probably one of the most dependable people that I’ve ever met,” Olathe Middle/High School Principal Scot Brown said. “You can count on her just as the sun rises and sets.”
Blair was first hired in 1966 as a library paraprofessional. She became a coach as well. She said she had several proud moments as cheer coach for both the junior high and high school teams.
Both squads had success, she recalled, including the OHS team winning the spirit award at the Warrior Classic Wrestling Tournament in Grand Junction.
OHS Athletic Director Joe Archuleta praised Blair for her time as the cheer coach, saying she emphasized the importance of work ethic, loyalty, proper conduct and high academic standards.
Also during that time, the long-time Olathe High School supporter was the dance team and pep club sponsor as well as helped with various fundraisers and chaperoned numerous activities and trips.
Blair retired from coaching and teaching in 1993 but continued to help the school as gatekeeper for the school’s athletics. She can be seen today at various sporting events: basketball, football, volleyball and wrestling.
She said she first started to man the gates more than 30 years ago. It started with football games. There were so many entrances to the field that needed to be attended, so she decided to help out, Blair remembered.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
