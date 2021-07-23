The Bridges of Montrose will host an American Junior Golf Association golf tournament beginning Aug. 1. AGJA activities will include a qualifying tournament, a player-amateur fundraiser, social activities and a three-day stroke play tournament among the competitors.
It is being presented by the City of Montrose and The Bridges. It will feature a field of 78 golfers from five foreign countries and throughout the U.S.
This is the first AJGA-sponsored tournament to come to Montrose. In 2019, before the pandemic, the AJGA scheduled more than 200 tournaments featuring age groups from 12 to 19.
The Montrose golfers who are qualified include:
• Jordan Jennings, the 2020 4A state champion was a teammate on three straight Montrose High School state championship teams. By winning the 4A tournament medalist honors, he was automatically qualified. Jennings will attend Colorado State University in the fall as a member of the Rams golf team.
• Noah Richmond won the first-ever Montrose Junior Golf Championship, June 23-25, scoring 212 over all three local courses. His final round 66 at the Black Canyon Golf Club placed him as the only golfer under par. Richmond, 15, is a sophomore and a member of the Montrose High School golf team.
• Connor Bell qualified for the AJGA tournament by exactly hitting the cut number of 240 strokes while also competing in the city’s junior championship. Bell, 16, is a member of the MHS golf team and a junior.
Do the local qualifiers feel any stress competing in a high-profile event?
“No, not really,” said Richmond last week while sitting on the deck at the Black Canyon Golf Course. “We’re going to have fun,” he added, smiling, while wearing his distinctive white “Hogan” cap. It’s a nod to Ben Hogan (1912-1997) who won 64 PGA tournaments and is considered by many as the best ball striker in golf.
Bell noted how his MHS teammates meet daily at the BCGC to practice and play against the other. “We’re going to have a good team,” said Bell of the forthcoming season, which begins, the week of Aug. 2. On Aug. 5, while Richmond and Bell are in the AGJA field, MHS golfers will join other Western Slope teams in a tournament at Devil’s Thumb in Delta.
Both Richmond and Bell have been active this summer in AGJA tournaments and Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado tournaments. Richmond has competed against some of the players who will be in field.
Jennings, an incoming freshman at CSU and a business major, said he’s spent the summer, too, playing in AJGA and JGAC tournaments. “I feel good about my game,” said Jennings, 18. His plans include the Colorado Match Play in Denver, the Bridges event and then “off to CSU.”
The week-long event will also include a player-amateur fundraiser with proceeds being split between the AGJA Foundation, which provides scholarships, and the Montrose High School golf team. Many of the players will arrive early to acclimate to the climate, practice and to see the course before the tournament begins. Ten AGJA officials will also be with the tournament along with college coaches looking to scout potential team talent.
The AGJA is a 501c (3) non-profit founded in 1978 and employs more than 60 people out of its headquarters in Atlanta. Top PGA and LPGA professionals like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Brittany Lincicome and Paula Creamer, are AJGA alumni.
