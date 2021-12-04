Kamron Alegria and his dad spent much of this past offseason on the road. The pair went to wrestling camps, tournaments in Utah and practiced often — almost every day.
The hours and hours of work came with a goal in mind — Alegria being crowned a wrestling state champion as a member of Montrose High School.
“I love (wrestling). I really do,” Alegria said. “I just want to get better. I’m not satisfied until I’m a state champion. It’s our last year being the ‘Indians’ and I really want my name on that (championship) board so that I’ll be there forever.”
Alegria, who qualified for state as a freshman but missed out as a sophomore, is one of dozens of wrestlers in the Montrose program vying for a high-quality finish to the 2021-2022 campaign. It’s a team filled with depth and loaded with talent at certain weight classes. Alegria himself has become a name to know in 4A in the 120 pounds division.
Gabe Hardin, a sophomore, is another name to watch and Adriel Martinez, who’s also in the boys soccer program, is a returning varsity wrestler.
Quinn Brown, at 138 and 145, and Austin Zimmer, also a football player, add additional depth.
Dmarian Lopez (220) and Isaiah Alcazar are two upperclassmen expected to take leadership roles for the Indians. Lopez finished fifth at state last season.
Altogether, the program is expected to have 35-40 wrestlers this season, a small bump from years past. “We have a pretty solid team as far as depth goes,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said.
“Obviously there’s a pretty good group of athletic kids in this school right now,” he added. “Football, basketball and volleyball are usually pretty tough, and the football program had 100 or so kids this year. It’s just fun to be a part of in years like this when the whole athletic department is getting to participate in the success.”
Lopez is manifesting that success for the wrestling program. He’s working his way back to wrestling condition after playing as a lineman for the football team in the fall.
With the football program eliminated after its loss to Erie last Saturday, Lopez has spent this past week as a spectator in the wrestling room. So far, he sees Alegria and Alcazar as potential state champions due to their effort and talent on the mat.
Lopez himself is motivated to avenge his state finish from a season ago.
“I’m trying to go for first place,” Lopez said. “I feel like I should have had it last year despite my injury… I felt like I was at my full potential at that moment, so it was hard. I think I have the potential to (win state).”
That’s the sentiment illuminating in the wrestling room as the Indians revert to regular season mode. Like other winter sports programs, the team had more proper time to get ready for a full slate of meets.
The underclassmen, like Hardin and Zimmer, are generally up to speed after losing time to work on specific wrestling methods last season.
“Last year we didn’t get a lot of technique in, but we covered enough that it’s more review now so we’re not spending as much time on the basics,” Samples said. “The younger kids retained a lot more than usual.”
“Our young guys are working really well right now,” Lopez said. “They’re giving good looks and fighting for a varsity spot.”
The underclassmen, and healthy upperclassmen, start their season on Saturday with duals at Colorado Mesa University. It’s the first of 19 duals and head-to-head matchups with other schools this season for Montrose.
“We’re excited to have real tournaments and get the kids more mat time,” Samples said. “That’s what makes them better wrestlers. You could have all the practices in the world, but being on the mat makes them better.”
For Alegria, that time can’t come soon enough for the team.
“If we keep our heads straight, keep our grades good and keep practicing like we are right now, we will get somewhere,” Alegria said.
For himself, moments on the mat mean everything.
“I know a couple people ranked higher than me that I can beat,” Alegria said. “I’m here to prove myself, starting (Saturday). One match at a time.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press