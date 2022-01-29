Montrose's Kamron Alegria battles to put Olathe's Tanner Westermann back on the mat for points during action Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Olathe High School. Alegria would go on to win the match by pin fall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Back for their first dual since Jan. 15, Montrose traveled to Durango on Friday and lost its dual 39-31, though 12 of the Demons’ points came via forfeit.
“All of them wrestled really well today. They wrestled hard,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said. “That was good to see, especially after a long break.”
Montrose didn’t practice much of last week after the program dealt with COVID-19 protocols. Varsity wrestlers returned last Friday and the team turned in five practices before Friday’s dual.
Kamron Alegria was a standout on Friday. He won via tech fall (15-0), completely dominating his opponent and continued what’s been a solid campaign.
“His win stood out,” Simpson said. “He did a good job.”
Aaron Simpson, wrestling at 190 pounds, was facing a top five opponent and had an 8-7 lead in the third period. A late mistake doomed his chance for a victory, and he was pinned near the end of the third period.
“I was pretty happy with Aaron’s wrestling,” Simpson said. “He wrestled well up until that point. We told him with those top kids, you can’t make mistakes or they’ll take advantage of it.”
Isaiah Alcazar, also facing a top opponent, lost by two points in a strong effort.
Dmarian Lopez, at 182, won his matchup and like Alegria, was dominant. He won by pin fall in the first period.
Adriel Martinez, at 126, won his matchup 12-0. Austin Zimmer lost at 132 and Quinn Brown, at 138, won 10-0.
Dontea Pierce and Micah Simpson joined Lopez with pins of their own.
Joseph Simo (220) and Gabe Hardin (113) suffered defeats. Hardin was facing a ranked opponent who typically wrestles at 106 pounds.
Montrose will wrestle against Ignacio on Saturday. It’s the team’s first back-to-back slate since Jan. 7 and 8.
“I really hope they show up like they did Friday,” Simpson said. “Win, lose or draw, the way they wrestled Friday, I was really happy. They came out with some fire in them and wrestled hard the whole match.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
