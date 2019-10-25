This Montrose High School boys soccer season has had its fair share of ups and downs but the Indians were able to close out the regular season Friday on a high.
The Indians went into hostile Durango Demons territory and came out Southwestern championships with a decisive 2-1 win.
Durango (10-5; 5-3 in SWL) scored early, but Montrose (9-6; 6-2 in SWL) came back with senior striker Sean Alex netting both Indians goals.
“We’re on cloud nine,” said MHS coach Cassie Snyder, who won her first SWL title since taking the helm last year.
“This was one of our goals all year. … We achieved it and that’s huge. It’s not the easiest season but I think we’ve responded well here at the end.”
Getting a win at Durango isn’t easy. The last time Montrose won in Durango happened all the way back in 2013.
After Durango went up 1-0, Montrose tied it up as midfielder Aiden Harrel fed the ball to Alex on a breakaway who then hit the equalizer.
The game-deciding goal came from a penalty kick. Bryan Delgado was fouled in the penalty pick which led to Alex burying the winning shot.
“It was dodging bullets for both teams pretty much the whole game,” Snyder said. “But we came through and we played tough as hell. I’m really happy.”
This will more than likely help Montrose climb into a higher seed when the state tournament bracket is announced Monday morning. Snyder said the committee will meet on Sunday before the teams know which opponent they’ll face off against for round one of state.
Snyder said Montrose’s RPI standing will also give the Indians a good idea of where they’ll fall. As of Friday night, Montrose was ranked 21st, but this was before factoring in the Durango win — the Demons are currently seated in 18th.
By winning the SWL title, the Montrose players are feeling confident in making a deep playoff run, Snyder said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.