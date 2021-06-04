Heading into intermission, Montrose boys lacrosse had its best chance yet to win their first game of the season.
The boys came through, scoring seven goals in the second half to defeat Durango 9-4 on Thursday.
It was a true all-around effort, with Luke Barney scoring a pair, Jake Green finishing two long-range goals and sophomore Dylan Prescott registering four scores.
Their nine goals matched a season-high.
The defense, too, was sharp, with Brooks Blackford, Noah Lambert, goalkeeper Colten Brueggeman and others limiting the Demons to four goals.
“It feels good,” Montrose senior Daniel Wittenberg said of the win. “I wish I could have scored, but overall it was a great team effort.”
The Indians were coming off a 14-7 loss against Fruita on Tuesday, a game in which they were down 12-3 heading into the fourth quarter.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday, with Montrose heading into the half tied with Durango 2-2. Isaac Lovato tied the game in the third quarter with a score, and Prescott raced around the edge on his first score to give the Indians a 4-3 lead after three.
With the advantage, Montrose scored five unanswered goals, three that came from Prescott, who took advantage of space the Demons gave him in the attack area.
“He got the ball moving, got their defense moving and cut around to crease,” Wittenberg said of Prescott’s play. “That really gave him his openings.”
Green was himself on face-offs, winning the majority of them, though Durango’s physicality did give some fits. He had both of his scores in the fourth quarter, both from a great distance, offering the Indians some added balance to their attack.
The Demons nearly answered Green’s first score with one of their own, but Brueggeman put a halt to that, securing a save in the ninth minute of the fourth to keep Durango up to nine minutes without scoring.
The first 10 minutes of the second quarter were scoreless between both sides, with defense largely winning out, limiting any offensive attack. But in the second half, Montrose took control, getting better clears and working their offensive sets — the Indians scored multiple times when showing patience and delivering three or more passes.
“The whole season, we’ve stayed in it,” Wittenberg said. “But I’d definitely say that this was our most complete game.”
The Indians have a trio of league games left before their season ends. They play Telluride, at home, on Tuesday, and head to Glenwood next Thursday.
They finish against Grand Junction next Saturday, which was postponed earlier this season due to the Indians having to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.