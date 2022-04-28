It was only a matter of time before Trey Reese found a landing spot at the collegiate level.
The Montrose High School senior, fresh off another all-conference season at point guard and determined to play college basketball, will join Western Colorado University’s men’s basketball program as a preferred walk-on.
“This opportunity is very important to me,” Reese said. “That’s what my whole goal was at the start of high school.”
The preferred walk-on opportunity, which comes with a roster spot but no financial guarantees, completes a vision Reese started his freshman season.
Then, he was a 6-foot, 1-inch guard who played in 24 games and received considerable minutes at the varsity level for a 15-10 Montrose team. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, offering a glimpse at his potential.
He played in 25 games his sophomore season and started to show he was much more than a scorer. His 4.6 assists per game were a team high and he also averaged 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds.
As a junior, Reese took over as the starting point guard and ran with the opportunity. He became a true all-around point guard, averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He morphed into Montrose’s de-facto leader on the court alongside Luke Hutto, who was a perennial Southwestern League Player of the Year candidate.
He helped Montrose reach the 4A state title game and earned himself first-team all-conference honors and an honorable mention on the 4A all-state boys teams.
As a senior, Reese sacrificed some scoring to become a pass-first point guard. He averaged 5.8 assists, a career high, and 2.8 steals and 4.3 rebounds. He was a true facilitator, with his passes at times whizzing past defenders and into the hands of teammates. His defensive marks were also plus and helped lead to fastbreak opportunities.
Reese’s overall body of work, Western coaches deemed, was too good to pass up.
“They didn’t even need (Trey) to come visit,” Voehringer said. “They’ve seen Trey play at Western at summer camps and saw two or three games this year and they said, ‘We’ll take him right now.’ They know he has the ability to play.”
Voehringer worked with Reese to find a landing spot, which had been difficult before discussions with Western advanced.
High school seniors in the 2021 and 2022 classes have been losing scholarship opportunities nationwide after the pandemic, coupled with the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility for college athletes, tightened recruiting budgets.
Reese considered playing at Fort Lewis College, where Hutto signed, and expressed a desire to play at Colorado Mesa University, a choice he had been exploring throughout his senior season. CMU had a full roster, so Reese pivoted to another of his three choices, Western, since he desired to stay on the Western Slope.
Reese spoke with the Western coaching staff, which helped him solidify his decision, and they told him he could play at point guard, shooting guard or small forward.
“(Western) has kind of an open-style, motion offense and likes to push the ball up the floor,” Voehringer said. “Trey will fit in great. He’s a great point guard and leader on the floor.”
Reese ranked 11th in the state in total assists and third in 4A with 151 this past season. His 72 steals were 10th best in 4A.
Though his main role was as a distributor for Montrose — he recorded five or more assists in 18 of 26 games, including a season-high 10 against Pueblo West — he often found ways to score off pull-up jumpers or dribble penetration.
Voehringer attributed the Indians’ 25-1 record to Reese’s efforts on the court.
“He did a great job on both ends of the floor… I think Western is getting a steal,” Voehringer said.
Before Reese embarks for Western, he will head to Argentina this summer for the United World Games. He was selected by STUDENTathleteWorld (SaWUSA) to represent the United States at the Games, a 10-day trip where Reese has an opportunity for leadership development and personal growth through the experience of international travel, according to SaWUSA officials.
But he will get to play some basketball, too.
“I just love basketball,” Reese said. “I want to play at the next level. Not a lot of people get that opportunity. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.