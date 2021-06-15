Montrose girls golf Giada Amundson

Montrose's Giada Amundson follows through on a swing in tournament competition earlier this season at the Links of Cobble Creek. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)  

Two Montrose High School golfers, Giada Amundson and Kendyll Bernatis, have qualified for the state 4A championship tournament next week at CommonGround golf course in Aurora.

Amundson, a freshman and the number four player on the team, posted a 96 on June 10 at the regional tournament in Arvada, finishing 10th. Bernatis, a sophomore, carded a 101 to also qualify. Also competing in the regional competition were Siera Mihavetz (107) and Savanah Piquette, 108.

Montrose's Kendyll Bernatis completes her follow through after a shot at Cobble Creek Invite in Montrose on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press) 

The state 4A tournament will feature a field of 53 golfers in the two-day, 36-hole competition, June 21-22. CommonGround is the home course for the Colorado Golf Association.

The top two teams from regionals qualify for the state championship along with the next 13 individuals.

“I’m heartbroken for the two who didn’t make it, and thrilled for the two who did,” said MHS coach Jim Scarry Monday night. “I’m proud of the entire team. They all got better as the season progressed.”

Holy Family High School of Broomfield won the regional tournament with a score of 258. Northfield High School of Denver was second with a 276 card. Conifer High School (279) finished third. Montrose’s card from the one-day tournament was 304 for seventh place. Thirteen teams competed in the regionals.

