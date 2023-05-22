The Montrose Red Hawks girls tennis team placed junior single player Andie Blowers atop the 2023 edition of the All-Conference tennis team as announced by the Southwest League. Blowers was the only Montrose High School player to be named to the all- tournament team.
“Andie Blowers, our number one singles player, led out team from the opening match of the season to the final match of the season," said head coach Tony Ryan. "She won all her matches against the rest of the Southwestern League, which included Fruita-Monuments, Grand Junction, Grand Junction Central and Durango.”
Blowers played Number 2 singles during her freshman year and then moved up to Number 1 singles during her junior year and will be our Number 1 singles player during her senior year, according the Coach Ryan.
Ryan spoke of Blowers improvement during this past season: “Some of the improvement was emotional, some of that was simply tennis skills, tennis instincts on the court which led her to outplay her opponents and use her skills to win all of her matches.”
The Southwest League named seven Durango players to the first team, in addition to two players from Fruita-Moument and one player from Grand Junction Central to the first team. The second team was composed of four athletes from Durango High School and seven players from the Fruita-Mounment Wildcats.
Coach Ryan spoke about the selection process to assemble the 2023 SWL All Conference team: “I believe the Southwest League did a good job in assembling the 2023 all league team. The schools all get along, and the coaches are friendly and work well with each other, their schools. This is a good league to work with.”
