The Montrose Red Hawks girls tennis team placed junior single player Andie Blowers atop the 2023 edition of the All-Conference tennis team as announced by the Southwest League. Blowers was the only Montrose High School player to be named to the all- tournament team.

“Andie Blowers, our number one singles player, led out team from the opening match of the season to the final match of the season," said head coach Tony Ryan. "She won all her matches against the rest of the Southwestern League, which included Fruita-Monuments, Grand Junction, Grand Junction Central and Durango.”



