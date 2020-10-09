Another season with a dominant rushing attack will help Montrose secure a fourth straight playoff berth in 2020

Game Preview: Chatfield (10) at Montrose (7), Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

In the first and only non-conference game of the season, Chatfield will visit Montrose to kick off the 2020 season for the Indians. It will be a contest among two top teams in 4A as both are ranked in the top 10 for preseason rankings released by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Chatfield, 9-3 a season ago, will likely have senior Ethan Delfino at quarterback, who finished 2019 completing 69% of his passes. The Chargers utilize an offensive approach that is balanced, so Montrose’s defensive unit will have to be ready, though junior middle linebacker Bode Greiner said the Indians will have a simple game plan.

“Set the tone, make big hits and show them that we’re here to play,” Greiner said on Wednesday.

Montrose went 5-2 at home in 2019, and are prepared to make adjustments for Friday’s game as the Chargers could employ a different set of playmakers after graduating several seniors.

“We’re going to have to adapt to personnel a little bit on the fly on Friday,” MHS coach Brett Mertens said.

What to watch for: Montrose Indians

• Offensive line: Montrose will start a pair of sophomores — Raul Rascon and DMarion Lopez — on Friday in their first chance at game action under the Friday night lights. Mertens said the two are talented and can help the run game start strong. Senior Colten Brueggeman will be alongside the pair as an experienced starter.

• Plenty of running backs: Seniors Trent Blundell, Eli Evans and Trevaughn McCoy should all get a chance to handle some carries for the Indians. Juniors Ethan Hartman and Tayne Ila are also expected to join the fray as MHS plans to employ a committee approach that made their run game so successful a season ago.

What to watch for: Chatfield Chargers

• Passing game: Chatfield won’t hold back letting it go through the air as the team passed for 1,747 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. Delfino is expected to get the start, but it remains to be seen who his top pass catcher will be. The Indians may have to watch out for sophomore Mason Lowe, who caught 25 passes and led the team with 465 receiving yards as a freshman.

• Road play: Two of the Chargers’ losses last season came on the road, and were games where they allowed 34 and 27 points. In both games, they allowed 300 yards on the ground. Montrose, who is capable of such a game, has the potential to add to that streak Friday night.