The Montrose High School boys golf team just came up short Monday in the Air Academy Kadet Invitational where 29 schools tried to take away the tournament win.

The Indians, as a team, took second place, with a score of 226 which was two strokes back of tourney champions the Aspen Skiers (224). Individually, Montrose’s Micah Stangebye and Jordan Jennings shared the runner-up position as both shot even par (72).

Stangebye scored four birdies during his round while Jennings had three.

Ryan Lords was the next golfer for the Indians, shooting an 82 which was good for a tie in 19th place with Pueblo Centennial’s Chazz Vigil, Falcon’s Reese Knox and Blake Sullivan of Rock Canyon.

Despite not factoring into the team score, freshman Jake Legg finished with an 85 that helped him take a nine-way tie for 30th place. He had one birdie on the day.

Rounding out the top five teams were Cheyenne Mountain (235), Palmer Ridge (236) and Arapahoe and Colorado Academy (both 240).

Aspen’s Jack Pevny won the individual title after carding a 70.

