Athlete of the Week: Aiden Harrell, MHS boys soccer

The Indians have had a fairly balanced offensive attack this season with eight different scorers, but one constant has been junior Aiden Harrell, who’s scored in all six of nine games this season.
Teammate J.T. Imus, after the win on Wednesday, said Harrell is a player other teams have to send multiple players at due to his ball handling ability.
On Wednesday, he danced around Grand Junction defenders with his ball skills, and scored the game’s lone goal on a penalty kick.
Two nights later, in Montrose’s 6-0 win over Grand Junction Central, he again was in the middle of the action, sending opportunities towards Quincy Cooling, who scored three times, capturing his third assist of the season on one of those chances to Cooling in the second half.
“I’ve said for the last couple years that I’ve coached him, he has the biggest motor and he works harder than everybody else,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said after the win against Grand Junction. “... He just finds a way to make things happen for us, always. He puts himself in a good position and digs deep and says, ‘I’m going to make something happen for my team. I’m going to make it happen.’ His play has been gritty as heck this year.”
On the season, he has six goals (he had a stretch where he scored in five of six games) and leads the team with 15 points. He had five goals all of last season (17 games).
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
