Last Saturday at the Montrose Community Recreation Center, it was obvious who was the best swimmer in the water during the 500-yard freestyle. That’s because there was one swimmer comfortably ahead of the rest.
That swimmer was Montrose’s Alise Hardie. Her flip turns were sharp. Her stroke through the water was effortless. No one was catching her and that’s exactly how the event ended.
She finished in first with a time of 5:57.20. She was nearly 10 seconds faster than Glenwood Springs’ Ellie Macpherson, who finished second.
Hardie’s first-place finish was her second straight in the 500-yard freestyle.
“Alise is another leader of the team,” Montrose coach Laurie Hadley said. “She works hard and does the workouts. She’s set some goals for herself and we’re trying to help her achieve those goals such as state.
“We have a couple relays that can make state, but once we get all of our girls back, Alise is going to be an integral part of that.”
Hardie has been on a tear since the season’s start. She already has 10 top-three finishes, some of which have come from relays with her teammates.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
