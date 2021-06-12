Athlete of the Week: Amaris Mora, MHS boys track

Montrose's Amaris Mora leaps during the long jump event at Montrose High School on June 4, 2021. (Jake Green/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) 

Competing against a massive field, it’s tough to get a consistent edge over the competition week-in and week-out. That’s largely the case each track meet, where several schools bring their athletes to compete in a day of events.

Montrose’s Amaris Mora has competed against those athletes, and he’s been able to do just that — display consistency.

The sophomore, during the Multi-League Championship Meet in Grand Junction this week, took first in the 200 meter dash, tallying a time of 23.50. It’s the second straight meet where Mora finds himself within the top two in an event.

At the Montrose Invitational last week, Mora placed second in the 100 meter dash.

He’s also a talented long jumper. In Grand Junction, Mora placed second, an improvement over a third-place finish last week.

On the season, he’s already been racking up top finishes, and he added to those totals Thursday and Friday. Mora has finished in first eight times, second seven times, and in third four times.

With this pace, he has a real shot at getting to state later this month, as do many other Montrose runners and throwers on the team (the Indians have performed as one of the top teams at every track meet so far, for both girls an

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

