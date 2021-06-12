Athlete of the Week: Amaris Mora, MHS boys track

Competing against a massive field, it’s tough to get a consistent edge over the competition week-in and week-out. That’s largely the case each track meet, where several schools bring their athletes to compete in a day of events.
Montrose’s Amaris Mora has competed against those athletes, and he’s been able to do just that — display consistency.
The sophomore, during the Multi-League Championship Meet in Grand Junction this week, took first in the 200 meter dash, tallying a time of 23.50. It’s the second straight meet where Mora finds himself within the top two in an event.
At the Montrose Invitational last week, Mora placed second in the 100 meter dash.
He’s also a talented long jumper. In Grand Junction, Mora placed second, an improvement over a third-place finish last week.
On the season, he’s already been racking up top finishes, and he added to those totals Thursday and Friday. Mora has finished in first eight times, second seven times, and in third four times.
With this pace, he has a real shot at getting to state later this month, as do many other Montrose runners and throwers on the team (the Indians have performed as one of the top teams at every track meet so far, for both girls an
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.