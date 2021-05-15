Now at the midway point of their season, Montrose girls tennis players are learning their capabilities and playing through the nuts and bolts of learning how to compete at a high level, evident by their fundamental improvements.
One of those younger players on the roster who had an impressive stretch this past week was Andie Blowers. She, as the No. 2 singles player and someone who could easily make the jump to No. 1 singles next season, completed an undefeated week, winning all of her matches.
She’s adopted an approach that’s transferring well to her play on the court. Blowers, a freshman, has started her high school career with four wins in five matches.
Blowers is currently riding a three-match win streak, and hasn’t lost since May 4, winning the past three matches in two sets, including a 6-0, 6-1 win over Delta senior Alyssa Bayles, and a 6-2, 6-0 win on Thursday against Fruita’s Abby Deeths.
Adding to that, Blowers won in Durango, 6-1, 6-3, over sophomore Ellie Davenport.
“Andie’s really special,” Montrose head coach Jim Aragon said. “You can just see the aura of confidence she has. The way she holds herself. It’s almost like it’s her court. Andie really has a bright future for the next three years here.”
Some of her wins have come against upperclassmen. Blowers was recognized by MaxPreps last week, and was selected as Montrose’s Player of the Match.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.