Athlete of the Week: Ashden Oberg, MHS boys basketball

After spending his sophomore season coming off the bench and providing steady minutes as the backup big, Ashden Oberg has come into his own this season as a key component for the Montrose boys basketball team.
This past week, the junior scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds across three Montrose wins, which includes the 67-41 win over Moffat County, where Oberg scored a career-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end.
Through six games this season, he’s averaging 10.8 points (tied for second on the team with Trey Reese) and 5.8 rebounds per game
“I think he’s made great strides from last year,” coach Ryan Voehringer said. “Last year, he was coming off the bench for (Trey) Schwerdtfeger, and this year — the only thing he’s struggling with is the free-throw line. If he can make adjustments there and shoot 70% at the line, he’s tough to handle because he’s big, he’s got good hands around the bucket and he’s doing a great job pinning and sealing around the low block.”
Oberg has provided the Indians with an interior presence, one that Montrose utilized with ease in Wednesday night’s win against Moffat. Montrose spread the floor out on the wings and repeatedly dished the ball inside to the low post for Oberg, who did the rest.
He’s been steady around the basket, shooting 76% on the season, with three performances where he was perfect from the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.