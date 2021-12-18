Athlete of the Week: Ashley Ortega, MHS girls basketball

Montrose High School point guard Ashley Ortega (No. 12) holds the ball at the top of the key during a Black Canyon Classic game against Delta on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
All Montrose needed was a fast start. Ideally from all five starters, but one or two would do against Roaring Fork, a team Montrose defeated last week 62-36 at the Demon Invitational.
Fortunately for the Indians, Ashley Ortega was ready to play.
Ortega, a starter and point guard for Montrose, scored five points in a 47-15 win over Roaring Fork on Thursday, adding three rebounds and a steal.
But her total contributions don’t show up in a box score.
Ortega consistently pushed past the Rams’ pressure. She swung the ball at the top of the key. She ripped the ball from opposing players, gaining possessions for Montrose. She played hard-nosed defense.
It’s the kind of effort a team asks for from its point guard.
“Ashley’s a big piece of us getting going and I really like the fire and intensity she plays with,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “It rubs off on the other players and she comes ready to play. She’s not going to back down to anybody.”
Ortega’s never-back-down approach was clear. Her energy helped spark a 10-0 Montrose run in the first four minutes. She brought the ball up the floor quickly and forced Rams turnovers.
“She’s really helping us get in our offenses,” Skiff said. “She’s been doing a great job for us and is bringing a scoring element, too.”
Ortega on Friday, in a win against Delta, scored 12 points, including a fourth-quarter layup that gave Montrose a six-point lead. She was 5-for-8 from the charity stripe.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
