Athlete of the Week: Bode Greiner, MHS football

With Friday being Senior Night, the Montrose Indian seniors led the way against Grand Junction Central, capitalizing on their final home game with a 55-12 win.
The Montrose juniors, though, had a hefty role in the shellacking. Perhaps none more so than junior linebacker Bode Greiner, who came after Central quarterback Devin Hickey and running backs Jaysten Sanchez and Santana Martinez on nearly every play.
Greiner led an Indians defense that forced eight plays to go for a loss and held the Warriors to 165 yards of total offense.
On the Warriors’ first drive of the second half, Greiner picked up a Martinez fumble and raced 44 yards to the endzone for the defensive score. Later, midway through the third quarter, Greiner blitzed through the Warriors offensive line untouched and delivered a massive hit on Hickey, his pass going incomplete.
Greiner was at the heart of several key plays, including a massive tackle for a loss on third-and-13 to force the Warriors to punt, needing just a score and two-point conversion to tie the game.
His fingerprints were all over Montrose’s defensive effort Friday night. His hitting and chase down ability, too, has been a theme throughout the season.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
