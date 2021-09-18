Athlete of the Week: Brooke Williams, MHS volleyball

Freshman Brooke Williams had three kills in Tuesday’s win against Grand Junction, but all three were crowd pleasers.
Making her first home start for Montrose, Williams showed off her ability throughout the night, leaping well above the net on her powerful kills. She was also a consistent presence near the net, going up for blocks. She had one assisted block, her 12th this season.
Last weekend, particularly against Legend, Montrose head coach Shane Forrest placed Williams in the starting lineup, with the Indians needing some height against Legend’s talented cast.
“She did well and earned a lot of time over the weekend doing that for us,” Forrest said of Williams’ weekend performance. “She played well for us.”
Williams is doing a bit of everything in her current role for the Indians. Though she isn’t putting up team-leading stats, she’s quickly adapted in some areas to varsity play, and with kills like she had on Tuesday, is showing off her potential, all while gaining experience that could help start quickly in future seasons.
As of Friday, Williams has 28 kills, 16 total blocks and nine digs.
Forrest credited Williams’ contributions as one of many reasons for Montrose’s improvement and consistency this season when blocking.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
