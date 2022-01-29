Athlete of the Week: Bryar Moss, MHS girls basketball

Bryar Moss’ seven-point performance against Grand Junction last Friday indicated a potential turning point for the junior guard. She had shot 2-for-14 from the field in the past three games before then, scoring just six points.
On Friday, her shooting stroke showed considerable improvement.
“I thought Bryar shot the ball better tonight than she has in other games this season,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said of Moss’ performance against the Tigers. “For her to see the ball go in the basket is good for her confidence.”
Moss has used that performance as a springboard for her play, scoring 18 points in her past two games. She made one three-pointer — her only bucket — against Grand Junction Central on Tuesday. It was a key basket as it came in the third quarter during Montrose’s comeback effort.
On Friday, against Moffat County, Moss had her best performance of the season. She scored a team-high 15 points and was 5-for-9 from deep. She shot 45% from the floor, a season-high for the junior when attempting at least five shots.
She nearly matched her season total — eight — from long range with the career night. She added two rebounds and two assists.
She is 7-for-15 from deep and has 25 points over her past three games.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
