Bryar Moss

Bryar Moss

The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team found themselves heading toward the Basalt Longhorn Classic championship just prior to the Christmas break. The Red Hawks had the Sun Devils of Kent Denver down by 10 points as Bryar Moss and her teammates ran their record to 8-1 after night straight games on the road in three weeks.

Moss played a major role in the Red Hawks win streak as did the entire team. Moss said, “This was a total team effort and our whole team pitched in to make our success happen.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?