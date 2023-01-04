The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team found themselves heading toward the Basalt Longhorn Classic championship just prior to the Christmas break. The Red Hawks had the Sun Devils of Kent Denver down by 10 points as Bryar Moss and her teammates ran their record to 8-1 after night straight games on the road in three weeks.
Moss played a major role in the Red Hawks win streak as did the entire team. Moss said, “This was a total team effort and our whole team pitched in to make our success happen.”
Moss explained that their family moved from Colorado Springs to Montrose when she was 3 years old. Moss’s mom is a massage therapist, and her dad is a district manager.
Moss said she is very proud of her big sister who played basketball for the Red Hawks (or Indians back in the day) four years ago. She is now at Baylor University and playing for the Bears.
“I really started playing basketball in the third or fourth grade," Moss said. "I started playing competitive basketball when I was in the 5th grade. I progressed through the program playing freshman basketball, junior varsity basketball and on the varsity in high school.”
Head coach Steve Skiff teaches that the Red Hawks success begins on the defensive end of the floor. Everything starts on defense for the Red Hawks. Moss explained, “We have a lot of excellent defenders and our underclassmen have stepped up and have really helped us.”
Moss suggested that perhaps their opponents have had the mindset to underestimate the Red Hawks. She suggested that the Red Hawks are better than people give them credit for despite the glowing 8-1 record.
Moss believes their 8-1 record gives the Red Hawks confidence and make us work harder, putting in maximum effort in their play at both ends of the floor. “I think our team is very competitive this year. Both Maggie Legg and Mayce Oberg have stepped in and helped us by playing different positions and as guards taking care of the basketball. “
The team concept is very important to Coach Skiff and his players. Moss said, “We are all in this as a team. We work well scoring, rebounding, running the fast break, playing solid team defense. Ours is not a one person show.”
Moss explained that the Red Hawk goals are team goals. “We want to win the league championship," she said. "We really want to defeat Durango and Grand Junction Central. We have played them tough in the past but have not won consistently. To beat them would be a wonderful accomplishment.”
When asked about her future plans, Moss said she wants to play her final year of high school basketball as hard as she can. She is hoping to attend Colorado State University and study what she wants (perhaps psychology) and also to enjoy what college life has to offer.
