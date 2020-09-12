Two courses over the past week haven’t been the easiest to navigate for the Olathe High School cross country team. But sophomore Cesar Franco, one of the team’s younger runners, has made the courses look easy.
In Hotchkiss last Saturday, Franco finished in 8th with a time of 22:41. The course, with plenty of slopes to navigate and compounded with 95 degree weather, was one of the more challenging courses of the year, OHS coach Roger Carlson said.
Franco followed up his performance with a season best 19:57 finish in Delta on Friday. He placed 18th in the meet and second on the boys side for the Pirates.
“He’s just learning how to become a better runner, so I’m really pleased with him,” Carlson said. “We got some work to do but that’s our goal. Our goal is regionals.”
As one of four underclassmen on the boys side for the Pirates, Franco has run some of the best times for the Pirates this season. He’s shown an ability to adapt and learn what it takes to become a better runner very early on, Carlson said.
His performance in Hotchkiss was much needed as senior Miguel Almanza was unable to participate in the meet. Franco stood up to the challenge in rigorous conditions.
“He has a lot of potential,” Carlson said after the first meet of the year. “He’s going to be a key factor to our success this year.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
