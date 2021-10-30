Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz had as good of a playoff debut a player could ask for.
Playing in his first varsity playoff game as a member of the Montrose High School boys soccer team, Gonzalez-Muniz, a striker, scored a goal off an assist from senior Adriel Huizar Martinez to give Montrose a 1-0 lead in the first half against Denver North on Thursday.
The goal gave Montrose the start it needed playing in a road environment to start the 4A playoffs. The Indians weren’t able to add offensively, however, and lost 3-1.
For Gonzalez-Muniz, a freshman soaking up varsity minutes, it was the fifth straight game in which he’s scored at least one goal, a stretch that dates back to late September.
He finished the season as one of Montrose’s most consistent scorers with seven goals over the team’s final seven games.
Two of those goals came against Grand Junction Central (a 6-0 Montrose win) and he added two more against Glenwood Springs.
He ended his freshman campaign with 15 points (seven goals and one assist), good for third on the team behind Quincy Cooling and Adriel Encarnacion.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
