Athlete of the Week Sept. 5

Montrose High School senior Cora Blowers pitches against Palisade on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Although the Montrose High School softball team is 2-5 on the year, the team has won two straight with victories against Delta and Southwestern League rival Grand Junction. Senior Cora Blowers played a key role in both victories, both on the mound and at the plate.

Blowers stymied Delta on the mound in relief last Friday and added three hits. Blowers has had previous success against the Panthers’ arms. Last season, she launched a grand slam in a 13-3 Montrose win.

Her work on the mound only improved on Tuesday against Grand Junction, where she pitched seven innings to secure the complete game. She added a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help lock down the Indians’ second win of the season.

She scattered seven runs during Tuesday’s complete game, limiting the Tigers to one run through four innings to give the Indians plenty of chances to add to their lead. Her control was sharp, coach Joe Bollinger said, as she didn’t allow a walk through seven frames, a first for an Indians pitcher this season.

Defensively, the senior backstop is guiding a pitching staff that’s starting to cut down the walks and throw more strikes, key for an Indians team that allowed double-digit runs through the first five games due to control issues.

“She’s been playing very well,” Bollinger said.

Serving as the Indians’ catcher when not on the mound and slotted into the four hole in the lineup, Blowers has helped provide an integral spark to an Indians team eager to make a climb back to .500.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

