Athlete of the Week: Daisey Ibarra, OHS volleyball

After spending her sophomore season as a middle blocker, Daisey Ibarra has transitioned into the role of outside hitter for Olathe this season. She recorded 103 kills, and this season, she’s on an even more torrid pace, averaging 2.7 kills per, marked improvement from the 1.5 she averaged in 2019.
This past week, she’s been consistent, combining for 14 kills, including six in the win over Caprock Academy, where she added seven digs.
On Friday, in the loss against Meeker, she had a team-high eight kills, and had plenty of zip on her strikes.
“Daisy is a rock out there,” Pirates coach Travis Eason said. “She’s super competitive, determined to win and her kills (Friday) were awesome. She was putting it down with authority out on the court.”
She’s in her first season as an outside hitter, but she’s adapted to the role seamlessly. She leads the Pirates with 57 kills, and has three games with double-digit kills through six games. Ibarra had one such game the prior season.
“She’s very capable,” Eason said. “She’s one of our top athletes in the program. She can mix and match her where she’s needed.”
Ibarra has helped the Pirates take a step forward this season. Olathe is 5-2 (3-2 in conference play) as of Friday, nearing the win total from the 2019 season, where the Pirates won six games.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
