Athlete of the Week: Dimitri Prisbrey, OHS football

Though Friday night’s loss didn’t have a box full of highlights for the Olathe Pirates, the play of junior Dimitri Prisbrey stood out. The spry cornerback flew in the defensive secondary for the Pirates, found ways to make plays throughout and played physical against the Hotchkiss receivers.
During Hotckiss’ second drive of the contest, Prisbrey leaped in the air to swat a pass and force the Bulldogs into third down and short.
His biggest defensive play came during the Bulldogs’ fourth possession, one where the team was in Olathe territory. Hotchkiss quarterback Yahir Chavez dropped back to pass and looked for a big play, but Prisbrey left his feet and caught the ball mid-air at the Olathe 10, siphoning the drive and giving the Pirates another offensive opportunity.
“He had a great game at corner,” coach Ryan Corn said. “It’s too bad we couldn’t take advantage of the situations he put us in. I thought he had a heck of a game just doing his job.”
Prisbrey later set the tone in the third quarter during the opening drive, swatting another Chavez deep ball to force Hotchkiss into third and long. The junior simply wasn’t allowing himself to get beat.
He added a couple yards on a carry in the first half, and served as a key kickoff returner for the Pirates Friday. On one return, he ran for 20 yards to set the Pirates up at the 30 yard line.
