Athlete of the Week: Dmarian Lopez, MHS wrestling

Montrose High School's Dmarian Lopez is named the winner of his match against Grand Junction Central's Cal Bilyeu on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022 at MHS. Lopez had a 4-1 lead before winning by pin fall in the first period. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Dmarian Lopez evoked little emotion leading up to his match against Grand Junction Central’s Cal Bilyeu on Wednesday.
He was quick to his stance, looking right at Bilyeu with conviction. He knew his game plan. All he had to do was execute it.
Within moments, Lopez gained the edge against Bilyeu, who had trouble contending against Lopez’ strength.
Lopez brought Bilyeu to the ground, locked him up and gained a 4-1 lead before securing the pin.
His first period pin fall was the quickest match of the night and Montrose’s most dominant.
“Dmarian has confidence and he goes out knowing he’s going to win and he wrestles like it,” Montrose coach Neil Samples said. “He faced two really good kids in Ignacio last weekend and came out on top.”
Lopez, during an early-season stint recovering from injury, was anxious to return to the mat, seeking to avenge his fifth-place finish at state last season.
He’s been carving up his opponents as of late. He won by pin fall last Friday, scored a couple of wins against Ignacio on Saturday and dominated on Wednesday.
“My confidence is really good right now,” Lopez said following his match Wednesday. “I’m not scared or nervous. I’m ready to roll into that state tournament.”
According to the latest 4A rankings from Tim Yount, Lopez ranks second at 285 behind Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore.
Lopez has held the No. 2 spot since Jan. 7 after moving up from No. 3 the week prior.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone