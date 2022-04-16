Montrose High School's Dylan Prescott makes a move to enter the attack area during a lacrosse game against Durango on April 9, 2022. Prescott would go on to score on this play, one of his five goals in an 11-7 Montrose win. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
When Montrose needed a spark, Dylan Prescott delivered.
Down 5-2 in the second period, Prescott worked some magic with his lacrosse stick. He recovered after stumbling to score and cut the deficit to 5-3 and later sent an underhand shot past Durango’s goalie.
After Montrose took the lead in the third period, Prescott added to the team’s cushion, scoring a pair of goals to finish a five-goal day and help the Indians win 11-7.
“I can’t say better things about that kid,” Montrose coach Ketih Obsheatz said of Prescott’s performance. “He comes down from Hotchkiss every day to practice because he loves the game.”
The performance was Prescott’s fifth in six games with multiple goals in a contest. He had six such outings in nine games last season and his 21 goals this season surpass his 20 in 2021.
Earlier this season, in a win over Summit, Prescott scored seven goals. He has become Montrose’s go-to offensive option on offense and has provided strong passes with three assists.
“He’s just such a good teammate and such a good guy,” Prescott’s teammate Gabe Miller said. “I have nothing but good things to say about him.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
