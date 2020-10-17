Anytime a player can near or surpass 100 all-purpose yards in a football contest, it demonstrates elusiveness and vision to run downhill and find immediate gains.
Eli Evans did just that on Friday night against Fruita. Although it won’t entirely show up in the box score, Evans consistently gave the Indians opportunity to convert for a first down after running for plus yardage. His biggest play came at the start of the third quarter.
With Montrose receiving the ball on the kickoff, Evans caught the ball and darted to his right, eluded Fruita tacklers and raced his way down to the Fruita 39 for a 57-yard return to give the Indians immediate field advantage after a difficult first half.
Montrose later turned it over on downs during the series, but the play was noteworthy as it allowed MHS to come out with some momentum in a game where the Indians could use any bit of it due to the Wildcats’ strong defensive front and quick linebacker group.
Evans added 23 yards on three carries (7.6 yards per carry) for an all-purpose total of 80 in Friday’s game. It was Evans’ second consecutive week where he’s flashed his big-play ability. Last week, he ran for 37 yards on a carry to put the Indians in position to score a few plays later.
Friday night against Fruita, all his carries set the Indians in position to continue their drives.
“If we can run the ball like that, we’re tough,” MHS coach Brett Mertens said after the week one win against Chatfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.