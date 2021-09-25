There weren’t too many surprises in Montrose’s 54-6 win over Grand Junction on Friday, but running back Gabe Miller had a few he wanted to share.
Miller, a senior, had some fun with a point after attempt — which he made — but his moment came in the first quarter, when he broke through the Tigers’ defensive line and raced towards the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown.
Miller’s second score of the night came from 36 yards out. At the Grand Junction 36, the senior demonstrated his speed and improvement as a runner, giving Montrose a 42-0 advantage.
“He just keeps getting better every week,” Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said of Miller. “He’s a kid that didn’t play much running back last year, so the start of the season is essentially his first year playing offense. We expected him to get better as the season went on and he has, so credit to him.”
He’s learning the position, but has proven worthy when asked to spell leading rushers Austin Griffin and Ethan Hartman. His 97 yards on four carries Friday demonstrated as much, and gives Miller 147 yards rushing in his last two games (he had 50 on five carries in last week’s win over Palisade).
Miller was hyping up his team Friday, too, both on the sidelines and on the field.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
