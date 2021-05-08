Athlete of the Week: Gage Wareham, MHS baseball

Montrose Indians baseball got off to a 2-0 start through Friday thanks to an offense that’s scored 29 runs in 11 innings. They scored 10 against Battle Mountain last Saturday, and added 19 on Friday against the pitching staff from Montezuma-Cortez.
A big help in that effort has come from freshman Gage Wareham, who knocked in three runs on Friday and has reached base eight times in nine plate appearances through two games.
He’s also Montrose’s backstop, tasked with helping guide the pitching staff this spring. But at the plate, his adjustment to varsity play has been quick.
He’ll have to work through adjustments as the season progresses since he’ll see different arms, but a 4-for-5 line with four walks and four RBIs is as good a start a player can ask for.
“We’re a long way from the finish line, but to come out as a freshman and have the start that he’s had, I’m excited for him as a coach, and as a dad,” said MHS’s baseball coach, and Gage’s dad, Landon Wareham, after Friday’s game. “But it’s a long way from the finish line and he’s got a lot of work to do and he knows that.”
“Gage behind the dish has definitely been wonders for me on the mound — having confidence in him, trusting him to block and frame my stuff,” Montrose senior Nolin Boone said. “We have a great bond and it’s really exciting to see what he’s doing.”
Wareham can run a little, too. He stole a base against Battle Mountain and made good base running decisions during Friday’s win.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
