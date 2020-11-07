Athlete of the Week: Gavin Hall, OHS football

If there was anyone wondering which seniors showed heart in their final home game across all divisions in Colorado Friday night, one could place a safe bet on the Olathe Pirate seniors, including quarterback Gavin Hall.
The senior threw four interceptions during Friday’s loss against Meeker, but it didn’t tell the whole story. Hall continuously scrambled and clawed for yards throughout the game, finding teammate Wyatt Mansker 10 times for 81 yards and a touchdown.
He didn’t seem too fazed by the early deficit, cutting the Cowboys lead to 13 with 10:13 remaining in the second quarter. He showed patience on the touchdown pass, sweeping to his right after the Cowboys closed the left side gap, finding Mansker for the 7-yard score.
The Cowboys defense wasn’t kind, either, chasing Hall and bringing him down hard on a couple of carries.
But Hall, facing a large deficit all night, kept fighting to move the chains, maneuvering to his left and right until he found an open receiver.
“The senior group — this was Senior Night, and they have a lot of heart, and it showed out there tonight,” coach Ryan Corn said of Hall and the other seniors. “Being down like that and continuing to fight for 48 minutes. A lot of guys can back down and do that thing, but they kept fighting the whole night.”
In the fourth quarter, Hall threw a pass down the middle into the endzone and found wide receiver Brandon Nicolas, who came down with the acrobatic catch for the 19-yard touchdown.
He threw for 143 yards, two touchdowns and added a pair of 10-yard runs on keepers.
