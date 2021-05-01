Athlete of the Week: Grace DeJulio, MHS girls golf

Left: Montrose's Grace DeJulio poses for a photo and on the right, she participates in a tournament. (Courtesy photos/Angelo DeJulio) 

Montrose girls golf was the first Season D (spring) sport to kick the season off, finishing first at the Chipeta Invitational last Friday, and followed that performance with a second straight first-place finish in Montrose on Tuesday at the Black Canyon Golf Course.

Helping the cause was sophomore Grace DeJulio, who finished second in both tournaments, a strong start for an underclassman getting her first look at high school tournament golf.

At Chipeta, she scored a 75, and at home, carded an 89, leading Montrose in both tournaments.

Though it’s a strong start for DeJulio, it may be just a blip on what could be an impressive season, head coach Jim Scarry said.

“She plays quite a bit and comes from a golfing family,” said Scarry, who mentioned the importance of the early tournament experience. “Grace will be the first to tell you she can play better, and that’s the right attitude to have. She’s determined to get those scores down… playing her first year, that’s quite a start.”

DeJulio is one of three sophomores in the program this spring. It’s a younger team, but she’s joined by a trio of juniors and other golfers on the team with previous golfing experience, albeit mostly casual.

It’s partly why the early season schedule is so compressed. DeJulio will get an opportunity to make it three straight performances leading the Indians at Cobble Creek in Montrose next Thursday.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

