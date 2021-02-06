Athlete of the Week: Jaycie Casebolt, MHS girls basketball

Offensive rebounding is often a silent skill that can be overlooked. But when a player finds continued success with it, it’s noticeable.
Jaycie Casebolt, after grabbing four rebounds and scoring nine points in the season opener against Delta, found similar success in Thursday’s loss to Coal Ridge. She scored 12 points — a team-high — and continued her rebounding efforts, waiting patiently by the rim before ripping the ball down from the basket to extend several of Montrose’s possessions.
“Jaycie has an outstanding knowledge about finding the ball,” coach Steve Skiff said. “Her offensive rebounding skills are really good. She has a great way of finding those gaps.
Her overall play — she’s getting in to play some guard and post, and she’s willing to accept that role.”
Casebolt helped the Indians take a 20-17 lead into the half on Thursday, providing steady minutes down low opposite teammate Josie Coulter, who was also a presence on the boards.
She added two steals and an assist in the Delta loss, and was a near perfect 4-for-5 from the field.
Casebolt is one of four seniors on the 2021 team.
“She’s been good for us the first couple of games,” Skiff said.
