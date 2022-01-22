There might not have been a better moment to lift Olathe boys basketball to its second win of the season last Friday.
Down by one to North Fork with 29 seconds left in overtime, all the Pirates needed was a clutch bucket. With eight seconds left, Jerrel Vigil decided to deliver some heroics. He dribbled to create separation at the perimeter and tossed up a deep three-point attempt, which settled into the net as time expired.
Vigil’s walk-off buzzer beater in front of the home crowd in Olathe snapped a five-game losing streak for the Pirates.
“It’s something I think all basketball players dream of — that last second shot to win the game for your team and take home the win,” Vigil said postgame.
The buzzer beater capped what was a monster effort from Vigil. He scored a team-high 22 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from deep.
On the season, he’s the Pirates’ scoring leader, averaging 12 points per game while shooting 40% from the field. He had 24 points against Gunnison on Dec. 14 and has scored in double-digits in four games.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
