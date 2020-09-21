Athlete of the Week: Jonas Graff, MHS cross country

With little time to prepare after a season was announced, the strange start to the cross country season has forced runners to make quick adjustments to get into running shape. But Jonas Graff, a sophomore at Montrose High School, has made running look easy.
The talented runner finished in first place at last week’s meet at Confluence Park in Delta with a time of 16:32. At the prior meet in Palisade, he placed second, finishing the race at 16:16.
He didn’t make it out to Meeker for the meet last Saturday, but his running ability is well noted.
“He’s our number one runner on the boys side,” said Brian Simpson, MHS head coach.
So far this season, Graff has two first place finishes and two second place finishes. His ability to work through certain courses and secure strong finishes has aided an Indians team hopeful to make a late-season push.
As a younger runner, Graff has helped lead a group of underclassmen that has impressed this season.
“They’re doing well,” Simpson said.
