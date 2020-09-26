The Montrose High School boys golf team captured its fifth straight regional title on Tuesday, capping a dominant regular season run where the Indians won or tied for nine tournament wins.
Montrose, winners of three straight titles and aiming for a fourth, haven’t missed a step this season, in part due to the steady, consistent play of senior Jordan Jennings, who shined on Tuesday. Jennings led the Indians with a two-over par 74 and finished second overall.
“I thought he played a consistent round of golf. He was excellent,” MHS coach Steve Skiff said, “...The way he hit it at regionals was really good, and the ability to take second and pace our team on the way to a regional championship was huge.”
As one of four seniors on the 2020 roster, Jennings has led the way not just at tournaments, but practice, too, setting an example for a younger set of student-athletes who have also excelled.
“He’s been an outstanding leader,” MHS coach Steve Skiff said, “... he leads in a lot of different ways. Kids get to see how he practices and he has a tremendous work ethic. He’s also willing to help them out on the golf course and he’s been really good about bringing everyone together.”
On the year, Jennings has two tournament wins and led the Southwestern League in stroke average.
“He’s been a great leader from all aspects,” Skiff said, “and he’s had an outstanding season.”
