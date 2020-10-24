Athlete of the Week: Joshua Simpson, MHS cross country

In a season where leadership was possibly more valued than ever due to consistent uncertainty and a need to follow guidelines and restrictions, the Montrose cross country team had plenty of it, and much of it came from senior Joshua Simpson, who exemplified the signature trait for the Indians in 2020.
“From the very beginning, he took it on himself to get a group chat together, to get kids together to run through the summer,” said Montrose coach Brian Simpson, Joshua’s father.
On the track, Simpson finished with fleet-footed times at a pair of challenging courses. The senior had a top 20 showing (17th) at the regional meet (18:17), and followed up regionals with a slightly quicker 18:15 at the state cross country meet, good for second on the Indians and 80th overall.
Throughout the season, Joshua kept the communication levels high and often spoke with Brian to keep team morale spirited and fortified.
“As a representative, he definitely took that leadership role to say, ‘this works, this is going well, this is what the team is saying,’ which was very valuable to me, especially given the conditions we were asked to be in,” the MHS coach said.
“He definitely is the one who took that leadership role and hopefully inspired other athletes to stay focused and to continue to drive when we didn’t know if we were going to drive the next day or not.”
