Continuing where she left off her freshman year, junior Josie Coulter was as advertised during a May 14 game in Grand Junction. Coulter was efficient, scoring four goals in Montrose’s 7-1 victory over Grand Junction Central.
Her encore to that performance? Playing against Central again this past Tuesday, and the game tied at 3-3 in overtime, Coulter punched in the game-winning goal off an assist from Lucero Mireles-Rodales, helping the Indians win their second straight game.
Montrose’s offense was limited in a 3-0 loss to Durango on Thursday, but Coulter, who scored 20 goals her freshman season, is up to six goals and one assist through four games.
“The biggest difference this year to her freshman year is her leadership on the field,” Montrose girls soccer coach Cassie Snyder said. “She’s the most experienced varsity player we have and she’s doing a lot of directing, she distributes really well as a striker. She’s a more well rounded player than she was in her freshman year.”
“Josie has a strong understanding of body positioning and what needs to happen and knows how to get the most out of our style of play.”
Snyder added that Coulter always seems to play to her capabilities, displaying a level of consistency that gives Montrose an edge on the offensive side of the field.
Despite the loss to Durango, and much of the game being played on Montrose’s side of the field, Coulter still worked her way to some scoring opportunities while adding pressure to the Demons’ group in a difficult game.
Coulter’s assist went to Vigil, who helped get Montrose on the board Tuesday.
In 20 career games at the high school level, Coulter has scored or assisted in 14 of them and has seven multi-goal games.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
