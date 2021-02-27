Athlete of the Week: Kamron Alegria, MHS wrestling

Montrose’s Kamron Alegria had himself a week on the mat. The sophomore went 3-0, capturing two wins by pin last Saturday and another by decision Friday night in the team’s win over Olathe.
He started by defeating Philip Hoyt of Grand Valley via pin, and followed that performance with a pin (Fall 3:04) against Malachi Sandoval of Glenwood Springs.
Montrose welcomed Olathe Friday night, and his winning week continued. He won 12-0 via decision over Olathe’s Justus Hubbard, who had come off a strong win by decision on Thursday.
Alegria has been on an impressive run after losing to Delta’s Ben Koch earlier this month. Before a run of wins this week, he scored a 7-3 decision victory against Cheyenne Mountain opponent Patrick Ransom, and followed that with a win in Palisade against Keyton Young, also by decision.
Alegria, a state qualifier last season, is aiming for his second straight state appearance.
